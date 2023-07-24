Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Savant Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $125,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

