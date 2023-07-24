ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,654 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $77,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $581.86. The company had a trading volume of 179,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,016. The business has a 50 day moving average of $547.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.67, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.71.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

