Seven Post Investment Office LP Sells 9,029 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.7% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.