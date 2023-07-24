Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,521.00.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.