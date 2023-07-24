Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,116,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,331,737 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 3.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Shopify worth $3,409,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Shopify by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,652,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,332,000 after buying an additional 1,224,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Shopify by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,085,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,277,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.31. 4,905,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,944,738. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

