Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 2.1% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 60,259 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

