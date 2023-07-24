Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

