Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.76. The firm has a market cap of $339.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $458.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

