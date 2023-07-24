Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

