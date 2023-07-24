Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,488 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.96 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.88.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.