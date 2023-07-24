Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,769 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.35 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.15, a PEG ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

