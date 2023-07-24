Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.31 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

