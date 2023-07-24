Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.