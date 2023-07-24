Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 3,461.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:L opened at $61.46 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.