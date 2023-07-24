Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
DE stock opened at $438.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $311.91 and a 12 month high of $448.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.89.
In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
