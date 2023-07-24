SingularityNET Trading Down 10.2% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $271.45 million and $24.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,144.98 or 1.00083113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23165994 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $12,692,204.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

