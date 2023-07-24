Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SIX opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

