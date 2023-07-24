SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $45.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.01. 544,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

