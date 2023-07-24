Smith Salley & Associates Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.
Insider Activity at Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands Price Performance
STZ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.03. 193,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,670. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $270.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.
Constellation Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
Featured Stories
