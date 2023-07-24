Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Chubb were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

CB stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.24. 321,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,265. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.66. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

