Smith Salley & Associates Has $3.41 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

PAYX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.63. 383,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

