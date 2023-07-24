Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $425.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

