Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 124.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 886,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,886,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.72. 682,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

