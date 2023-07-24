Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $148.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

