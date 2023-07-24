Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 133,408 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1,582.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,408 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.89. 2,830,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092,536. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

