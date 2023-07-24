SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.05

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.05 and last traded at C$38.79, with a volume of 17562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.6441137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

