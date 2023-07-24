Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Sells $109,082.82 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.05. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

