Southern (NYSE:SO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

