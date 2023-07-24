Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.04.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.23. The stock had a trading volume of 948,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,029. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.