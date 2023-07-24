Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $1,318,669.32 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $1,318,669.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,630,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,245,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 6th, Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,771,051.23.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,122,073.65.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21.
Squarespace Trading Down 1.7 %
Squarespace stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Squarespace by 438.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after buying an additional 2,580,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Squarespace by 1,608.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after buying an additional 495,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Squarespace by 390.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 460,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
