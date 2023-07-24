S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stephens

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stephens from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.68. 8,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,845. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

