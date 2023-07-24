Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.67. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 122,319 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Stagwell Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stagwell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 983.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 161,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 146,704 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

