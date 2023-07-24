Stephens Boosts Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $22.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of AMTB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,311. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $683.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald P. Plush bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375 in the last three months. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 153.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

