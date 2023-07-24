Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 412 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80.

On Thursday, April 27th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.72. 2,935,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,037. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $138.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.06.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

