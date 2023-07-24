Stifel Nicolaus Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $144.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.75.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.