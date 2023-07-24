Stifel Nicolaus Trims Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Target Price to $102.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

