Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $38,993.02 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $38,993.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $483.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

