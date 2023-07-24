STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

STM stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

