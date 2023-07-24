StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

