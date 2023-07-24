StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.21.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
