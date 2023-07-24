StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.4 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

