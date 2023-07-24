StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.41.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

