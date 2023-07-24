StockNews.com Downgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

