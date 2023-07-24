StockNews.com Downgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

