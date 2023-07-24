StockNews.com Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.42.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $191.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average of $183.60. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.