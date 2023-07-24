Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Holdings Decreased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 188,371 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge makes up approximately 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 3.98% of Stoneridge worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stoneridge by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,372,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,236,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,001 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th.

Shares of SRI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,022. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

