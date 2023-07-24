Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.