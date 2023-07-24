SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.58. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 22,583 shares trading hands.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.