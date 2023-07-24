Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 45.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 165.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

