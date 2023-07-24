Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.90

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 29114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.05%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,145.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after buying an additional 261,933 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,582,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after buying an additional 80,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 667,077 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

