Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Lowered to $106.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRGP. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.82.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $80.66 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

